Mavericks erase 31-point lead, but fall to Clippers late to even series at 2-2

The Dallas Mavericks nearly matched the largest playoff comeback in the last 25 years.

But the Los Angeles Clippers refused to let it happen.

Despite Kyrie Irving’s late game heroics, the Clippers finished strong and secured a 116-111 victory Sunday to tie the series at 2-2 in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 20,411 fans at American Airlines Center were restless and quiet when the Mavericks trailed by 31 points with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter and it seemed as if the Clippers would run away with an easy victory.

Irving, who finished with a team high 40 points, was at the forefront of the Mavericks’ comeback.

“We don’t quit,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said. “We’re going to play for 48 minutes. If things don’t go our way, we’re not going to pout. ... We’re going to continue to keep fighting.”

Irving made a go-ahead layup over three Clippers defenders to give the Mavericks a short-lived lead with 2:15 remaining in the game.

James Harden saved the Clippers from a complete collapse, scoring 15 fourth quarter points to close the game. Harden finished with a team high 33 points and also tallied seven assists and six rebounds.

The last team to overcome a 31-point lead in the playoffs was the Clippers in 2019 against the Golden State Warriors. Although the Clippers lost the lead on Sunday, Harden capitalized in the game’s key moments and Paul George nailed a difficult 3-pointer to keep the record intact.

For the Mavericks, the early 31-point deficit proved costly. Kidd said the Mavericks first quarter defense wasn’t good enough.

“We just have to be better,” Kidd said. “Contested 3s are one thing, but when you give these guys warmup 3s you put yourself in a bad position and that’s what happened there in the first.”

Irving was held scoreless in the first quarter but improved as the game continued.

“When you’re trying to come back you know its going to be difficult,” Irving said. “We knew from that point on that we had to play almost perfect. We got ourselves in a hole, so there is no time to complain about it.”

Luka Doncic, who leads the NBA with 33.9 points per game, recorded a triple double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but was plagued by foul trouble from the start. He was listed as questionable and dealt with knee pain but mentioned it shouldn’t be an excuse.

Doncic said said he has to do more to help Irving.

“I feel like I’m letting him down so I gotta be there,” Doncic said. “I gotta help him more, he’s giving everything he has. He’s been amazing for us the whole series.”

George and Harden found a rhythm and it was the Clippers’ defense that set the tone, holding the Mavericks to 16 points in the first quarter. George scored 16 first quarter points, matching the Mavericks’ total.

George scored 26 first half points but struggled at times in the second half, finishing with 33 points on 11 of 19 shooting. He overcame his struggles and his go-ahead step back 3 with just under two minutes remaining was crucial to the Clippers’ victory.

“I got confidence in myself,” George said. “I know I can knock any shot down and get any shot off.”

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard missed game one due to right knee inflammation but played in games two and three, averaging 12 points on 46% shooting. Leonard did not play in game four, and the Clippers were, once again, able to secure a victory without his presence.

“Tonight we knew Kawhi (Leonard) was out, I had to be more aggressive,” Harden said.

Kidd said containing the Clippers without Leonard on the floor is a challenge, given the team plays faster. He said it gives George and Harden a green light to shoot; the Clippers made 18 of 29 shots from 3-point range, and Kidd said it was the Mavericks’ downfall.

The Mavericks will travel to Los Angeles for Game 5, which begins at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Game 6 is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the AAC in Dallas.

The last time the Clippers and Mavericks were tied at 2-2 in the opening round of the playoffs was 2021, and the Clippers went on to win the series in seven games.

Kidd said the team needs to avoid a slow start moving forward, given the outcomes of game one and four.

“We have to be better,” Kidd said. “Our starts have to be better. We can’t rely on the three. We’ve got to take what the team is giving us. And if we’re not scoring we have to put up a better fight there defensively.”