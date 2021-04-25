Mavericks come from 17 down behind Doncic, Powell to beat Lakers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic was swarmed by double teams with the Lakers trying to force someone other than the Dallas sensation to beat them again in Los Angeles star Anthony Davis’ second game back from a long injury absence.

That someone was Dwight Powell.

Doncic had 18 points and 13 assists, four of them helping Powell score 12 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Los Angeles 108-93 on Saturday night.

The Mavericks swept the two-game home set against the defending NBA champs — and Davis’ first two games in nearly 10 weeks — while moving a game ahead of Portland for the all-important sixth seed in the Western Conference. The No. 7 team has to make the playoffs through a play-in format.

Powell, who finished one point off his career high, was 11 of 12 from the field and had a six-point run with the bucket that gave the Mavericks their first lead since the first quarter at 89-87. The Mavericks outscored LA 62-35 in the second half.

Doncic was just 6 of 15 from the field with all that defensive attention and the Mavericks missing the Slovenian star’s European sidekick, Kristaps Porzingis, after the 7-foot-3 Latvian sprained his left ankle in the 115-110 Dallas victory two nights earlier.

The 22-year-old, two-time All-Star had five assists in the fourth quarter and a long step-back 3 that gave Dallas its first 10-point lead at 101-91.

“They were double-teaming me. In Europe I used to do this a lot,” Doncic said. “I know how it goes. But here the floor is wider, so it’s kind of easy.”

The Lakers, still without fellow star LeBron James and also missing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with a right ankle sprain two nights after he led LA with a season-high 29 points in the first loss, dropped the season series with Dallas. LA has lost four of five and is just 1 1/2 games ahead of the Mavericks for fifth place in the Western Conference.

Davis was sluggish again coming off the absence forced by right calf and heel issues, finishing 5 of 19 from the field. The eight-time All-Star’s best stretch came late in the second quarter, when he scored 10 of his 17 points to help the Lakers turn a four-point edge into a 58-46 halftime lead.

But after Davis returned with 8:34 remaining and the Lakers leading by three, they were outscored 28-10 the rest of the way.

“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “He’s playing with a new teammate (Andre Drummond). He’s got to get his legs under him. It’s going to be a little disjointed at times. Hopefully it doesn’t cost us too many games.”

Vogel expanded the minutes restriction on Davis to 25 from 15, and he ended up playing 28:19, missing all six 3-point attempts and going 7 of 8 on free throws with three rebounds.

“I’m getting to the shots,” Davis said. “Everything’s short. Just a legs thing, a rhythm thing. The good thing about it, they all felt good.”

Dallas was missing another starter after Josh Richardson reported right hamstring tightness during the morning shootaround. The void was filled by Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith (21 points) and JJ Redick, who hit one of his two 3s on an 8-0 run that took less than two minutes.

All five of Powell’s fourth-quarter baskets were layups or dunks, with Doncic setting up most of them.

“He’s always been great against trapping defenses,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “I never mind seeing trapping defenses on him because he’s so great at delivering the ball.”

Ben McLemore, making his first start in nine games for the Lakers in Caldwell-Pope’s absence, was 4 of 5 from 3 in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 20 points, his most for LA. McLemore was 6 of 10 from deep.

Mavericks come from 17 down behind Doncic, Powell to beat Lakers originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Porter Jr. with a deep 3 vs the Houston Rockets

    Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets) with a deep 3 vs the Houston Rockets, 04/24/2021

  • Doncic, Mavs stun Lakers with rally in Davis' 2nd game back

    DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic was swarmed by double teams with the Lakers trying to force someone other than the Dallas sensation to beat them again in Los Angeles star Anthony Davis' second game back from a long injury absence. Doncic had 18 points and 13 assists, four of them helping Powell score 12 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Los Angeles 108-93 on Saturday night.

  • Timberwolves rally to beat Jazz in Utah for 2nd time

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Anthony Edwards is making it increasingly tougher for opponents to find a way to stop him. Edwards had 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a career-high five steals to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The rookie guard stayed active on defense and relentlessly pressured the rim on offense, giving Minnesota a much-needed boost at critical junctures.

  • Anthony Davis returns from injury as Los Angeles Lakers fall to Dallas Mavericks

    The victory came at a cost, however, with the hosts losing Kristaps Porzingis to a left ankle sprain in the third quarter.

  • Porter scores career-high 39 points, Nuggets beat Rockets

    DENVER (AP) Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 39 points, Nikola Jokic had 24 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the undermanned Houston Rockets 129-116 on Saturday night. P.J. Dozier started at guard in place of the injured Will Barton and added a career-high 23 points for the Nuggets.

  • ESPN to have Marvel-themed broadcast for Warriors-Pelicans game

    The Avengers will assemble at the Smoothie King Center on May 3.

  • Pelicans vs. Spurs Reaction: The good, the bad and the Lonzo Ball

    In a must-win game at home against the Spurs on Saturday, missed free throws, turnovers and an inability to get stops late led to San Antonio escaping with a 110-108 win.

  • UFC 261 ‘Embedded,’ No. 6: Kamaru Usman balls with Justin Gaethje, Francis Ngannou

    Go behind the scenes with the sixth episode of UFC 261 "Embedded" featuring Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman and more.

  • Dwight Powell with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks) with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/24/2021

  • Knicks have bought into Tom Thibodeau's 'hard work' mindset -- and it's working

    The Knicks look like a completely different team this year when you compare it to last, but it's not just the player personnel change that's made the difference.

  • UFC 261 results: Valentina Shevchenko smashes Jessica Andrade with crucifix elbows, gets TKO

    At UFC 261, Valentina Shevchenko defended her title for the fifth time when she TKO'd Jessica Andrade with elbows in Round 2.

  • Usman tops Masvidal, UFC 261 returns sports world to normal

    UFC 261 returned a sense of normalcy to the sports world Saturday night with one of its craziest events in years. Billed as the first full-fledged sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic altered the world more than a year ago, it delivered more than even its staunchest promoter imagined. “I don’t think it gets any better than tonight," UFC President Dana White said.

  • Greta Thunberg fights back tears while recalling emotional battle against Trump

    Greta Thunberg was brought to tears recalling her public battles with former President Donald Trump over climate change.

  • Magic coach Steve Clifford tests positive for COVID-19, says he's asymptomatic

    Clifford has tested positive twice and negative twice in the last two days.

  • Lakers' Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combine for 54 in loss to Dallas

    Lakers' Anthony Davis and Mavericks' Luka Doncic were the main attractions, but L.A.'s backcourt of Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope earned rave reviews.

  • Top assists from Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

    Top assists from Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets, 04/24/2021

  • Kamaru Usman's KO of Jorge Masvidal stunned the MMA world

    Usman put Masvidal's lights out.

  • Dana White says UFC will give Nick Diaz another shot: ‘Nick wants to fight’

    After UFC 261, Dana White confirmed Nick Diaz, who was in attendance at the event, will fight again for the promotion.

  • UFC 261 results: Usman sleeps Masvidal, Namajunas reclaims belt, and Shevchenko dominates

    Though UFC 261 featured three championship fights, that fact was largely overshadowed in the lead-up by the idea that it also marked the promotion's first event since the pandemic struck that a sold-out venue full of fans would be allowed in attendance. With the UFC 261 results now in the books, the fighters stole the limelight back. UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Kamaru Usman wanted nothing but to finish Jorge Masvidal in their headlining rematch. He did just that. Usman opened with a crisp jab, stinging Masvidal throughout the first half of the first frame before Masvidal finally landed. In shades of his fight with Ben Askren, Masvidal launched a flying knee, but Usman caught him and tossed him onto the canvas. Masvidal fought well off of his back, connecting with several hard elbows, and eventually escaped to his feet. Usman snapped his jab, but tried to go big with some wide punches that missed. Masvidal landed some solid leg kicks, but just missed with another flying knee attempt before the round wound down. As round two got underway, Usman again missed with a big, wide swing, causing Masvidal to chuckle at him. Seconds later, Masvidal was eating that chuckle. Usman launched a right hand that rocked Masvidal's head and sent him falling to the canvas. Usman followed up with a couple hammerfists, but Masvidal was already out. Though their first fight at UFC 251 went the distance, Usman did what he wanted to do in the rematch, which was to finish Masvidal in spectacular fashion. "No disrespect, thank you to my man Jorge, you elevated me," Usman said after the fight, holding his daughter in his arms. "He elevated me. He made me go to the wood shop. I'm still getting better. The sky is the limit." https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386172905839542277?s=20 UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman sleeps Jorge Masvidal Rose Namajunas reclaims title with stunning Zhang Weili knockout Rose Namajunas fought the perfect fight to reclaim the UFC strawweight title from Zhang Weili. Zhang started strong, landing several inside leg kicks to Namajunas's lead leg. Namajunas, however, was floating around the Octagon, darting in and out at various angles and with an ever-changing rhythm. Though Zhang landed a few kicks to the lead leg, they weren't of the type that were mounting much damage. A short time later, Namajunas timed Zhang moving in on her. She launched a lead-leg head kick that landed flush, sending Zhang onto her back. Namajunas followed her to the canvas, landing a couple of hammerfists before the referee stepped in to wave off the fight. Zhang returned to her feet after the fight was stopped, trying to argue that she should be allowed to continue, but was on wobbly legs as she did so. She was clearly shaken, not in the best form to continue. "I did it again. But God did it. I really depended on Him," Namajunas said after the fight. "I am the best." In the lead-up to the fight, Namajunas had made some comments about fighting against communism. Some of those comments were taken as a personal affront to Zhang. That was not the intent, according to Namajunas. "I never meant to attack her as a person. I love all people from all cultures." Namajunas first won the UFC strawweight title by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2017. She defended it in an immediate rematch before losing the belt to Jessica Andrade. After Andrade lost the championship to Zhang, Namajuas defeated the Brazilian before then taking the belt from Zhang on Saturday night. The stars may have aligned for a trilogy bout between Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk, even though Namajunas holds wins in their first two fights. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386165142103240706?s=20 UFC 261 results: Rose Namajunas reclaims the strawweight title https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386167442750193664?s=20 Valentina Shevchenko dominates Jessica Andrade, defends UFC flyweight title Valentina Shevchenko looked sharp in the latest defense of her UFC flyweight title. She started fast, snapping out a one-two combination that stung Jessica Andrade before twice taking her to the canvas. Andrade regained her feet, but Shevchenko stung her again with another punch combination. Andrade tried to hold her against the cage, but Shevchenko again planted Andrade on the canvas. She quickly transitione dto Andrade's back and attempted a rear-naked choke. Andrade escaped, but Shevchenko clung to her. Again Andrade regained her feet, but Shevchenko punished her with knees before again taking her to the canvas for a total of five takedowns in round one. Shevchenko quickly clinched and tossed Andrade to the canvas to start round two. Shevchenko worked shots to the body for nearly two minutes before they returned to their feet. Andrade had good position, but again, Shevchenko reversed the clinch and splashed Andrade on her back. Shevchenko locked Andrade in a crucifix, unloading with a brutal onslaught of punches and elbows until the referee was forced to stop the fight. "I like to surprise people. I can do everything," Shevchenko said when confronted with the idea that people were surprised that she chose to grapple with Andrade, who is generally a good grappler herself. Having dominated nearly everyone in her path, Shevchenko is ready for whichever challenger emerges next. "Everyone is asking to fight me. Here I am!" https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386158826701869059?s=20 UFC 261 results: Valentina Shevchenko dominates in latest title defense Chris Weidman gruesomely snapped his shin, losing to Uriah Hall The world cringed when Anderson Silva kicked Chris Weidman at UFC 168, his shin snapping and wrapping around Weidman's leg. It was shocking to see the same thing happen to Weidman on Saturday night as his UFC 261 bout with Uriah Hall got underway. Before the fight could even start to heat up, Weidman launched a low kick, connecting with Hall's shin. Unfortunately for Weidman, flashing back to the Silva fight, his shin snapped and wrapped around Hall's leg. Weidman withdrew his leg and tried to place it on the canvas. There was no stability to hold him up; his lower leg bones were snapped in half. He crashed to the floor in agony. Shocked, Hall walked to the opposite side of the Octagon and kneeled down. Ringside medics placed Weidman's leg in a compression cast. He was placed on a stretched and wheeled out of the arena. "No matter what my rank in the future, if he gets well, I owe him this fight. I hope he can come back from it. You're still one of the best, Chris," Hall said after the fight, at first struggling to hold his composure. https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1386153535356743681?s=20 https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386151546338123776?s=20 UFC 261 results: Chris Weidman's leg snaps, Uriah Hall wins by TKO https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1386153164555137024?s=20 Anthony Smith topples Jimmy Crute with crippling leg kick Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute played a game of chicken from the opening bell. Smith was banking on his stinging jab, while Crute was relying on his low kicks to the lead leg to get the job done. Both men were landing throughout the first round, waiting for the other to falter. Near the end of the first round, Smith landed a kick that compromised Crute's left leg and sent him to the canvas. In an instant, Crute rebounded with a takedown and swarmed Smith with a ground-and-pound onslaught. Smith briefly regained his feet, but Crute planted him on the canvas again before the round ended. Crute was barely able to stand on his left foot as he returned to his corner. Before the second round could begin, the ringside physician asked Crute to walk forward. He wobbled; the doctor immediately recommended the fight be stopped. Of course Crute was upset. He wanted to continue, but Smith, being the sportsman that he is, immediately met Crute across the cage and embraced him. "Even at 32 years old, 51 fights in, I'm still getting better," Smith said after the fight. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1386145029442396162?s=20 UFC 261 results: Anthony Smith stops Jimmy Crute Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC 261 Results UFC 261 Main Card Main Event: Kamaru Usman def Jorge Masvidal by KO (punches) at 1:02, R2Co-main Event: Rose Namajunas def Zhang Weili by KO (head kick & punches) at 1:18, R1Valentina Shevchenko def Jessica Andrade by TKO (punches & elbows) at 3:19, R2Uriah Hall def Chris Weidman by TKO (leg injury) at 0:17, R1Anthony Smith def Jimmy Crute by TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 5:00, R1 UFC 261 Prelims Randy Brown def Alex Oliveira by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:50, R1Dwight Grant def Stefan Sekulic by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Brendan Allen def Karl Roberson by submission (kneebar) at 4:55, R1Patrick Sabatini def Tristan Connelly by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC 261 Early Prelims Danaa Batgerel def Kevin Natividad by TKO (punches) at 0:50, R1Kazula Vargas def Rongzhu by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)Jeffrey Molina def Aoriqileng by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)Ariane Carnelossi def Liang Na by TKO (punches) at 1:28, R2

  • Kamaru Usman punches Jorge Masvidal's lights out with devastating second-round KO

    Usman became the first man to knock out Masvidal when he connected with a perfectly thrown straight right hand.