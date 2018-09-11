Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic: ‘Anybody who doesn’t jump on season tickets now is going to sorely regret it later’

Luka Doncic was the youngest EuroLeague MVP in history, winning the award last season at age 19. The Mavericks traded the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft and an only-moderately protected first-rounder to get him. Expectations are high.

It sure doesn’t sound as if Dallas is trying to downplay them.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, via Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:

“Off of what I’ve seen over the last two days,” Carlisle said last week, “anybody who doesn’t jump on season tickets now is going to sorely regret it later, that’s all I’ll say.”

I rated Doncic No. 2 on my draft board. Few rookies are as skilled and polished as him.

But this still sounds hyperbolic.

Few rookies are actually good. NBA athleticism could be a shock to Doncic’s system.

If Doncic struggles early, how will Dallas fans – especially any who take Carlisle’s advice – react? Maybe they will remain patient, but this doesn’t help.

On the other hand, what if Doncic really is already this good? Maybe Carlisle is just providing an accurate assessment, which would be quite exciting.