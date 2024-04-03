Mavericks coach Jason Kidd reveals possible injury timetable for Dereck Lively

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said on Tuesday that rookie Dereck Lively II could miss the remainder of the regular season due to right knee soreness.

Lively sustained the injury on Sunday in a win over the Houston Rockets. He was eventually ruled out of returning to the game by the medical staff after recording two points, two rebounds, two blocked shots and one steal in 13 minutes of work.

The 12th pick didn’t play on Tuesday in a loss against the Golden State Warriors. The team should know more about the severity of the injury upon returning to Dallas on Wednesday.

“It could be two weeks where he could be out, but we’ll see how he feels,” Kidd said. “We’ll take it day by day, but hopefully, he is back sooner than later.”

The Mavericks wrap up the regular season on April 14, so a two-week timetable could put Lively out of the lineup until the postseason. The team is in fifth place, and would miss the play-in tournament on April 16-19 if it holds its current position.

Lively is averaging 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 assists on 74.7% shooting from the field in 55 games. He leads the rookie class in field-goal percentage and ranks third in total blocks (77) and fifth in total rebounds (378).

The 7-footer has emerged as a key player for the Mavericks in the starting lineup and as a reserve off the bench this season. He has been a force on the glass and has provided tremendous rim protection in the paint since joining the team.

The Mavericks project to have the necessary depth to play without Lively after adding Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington ahead of the trade deadline. The team will be looking to rely on them and others with Lively out.

“It is always good to have depth in the sense of our center position when you talk about Maxi (Kleber) and (Dwight Powell),” Kidd said. We can go small with PJ at the five if we have to. To be able to have guys who can play center with (Lively) out is good.”

