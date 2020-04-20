Rick Carlisle probably got a bunch of texts Sunday night, and not for a good reason.

The Dallas Mavericks head coach was shown in Sunday night's premiere of the much-anticipated ESPN documentary titled "The Last Dance", which is based on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. One of the episodes detailed Jordan's legendary performance against the Boston Celtics in 1986 when he scored a playoff record 63 points during Game 2 of the first-round series at the old Boston Garden.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Celtics news and analysis

Carlisle was a guard coming off the bench on the 1985-86 Celtics and played three minutes that day. During his brief time on the court, he found himself defending Jordan, and it went horribly. Jordan moved past Carlisle with ease, spinning toward the baseline before throwing down a slam dunk (click here for the highlight).

One of Carlisle's players on the Mavs, second-year guard Jalen Brunson, took to Twitter to have a little fun at his coach's expense after watching his awful defense on Jordan.

Lol come on coach 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) April 20, 2020

ESPN's Tim MacMahon sarcastically summed up what many viewers were thinking during this time in the episode:

I'm sure Rick Carlisle is thrilled with his cameo appearance. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2020

Carlisle and the Celtics ultimately got the last laugh against Jordan's Bulls.

Boston won Game 2 in double overtime and swept Chicago with a Game 3 win during which the C's held Jordan to just 19 points. The Celtics went on to win the 1986 NBA Finals and cement themselves as one of the league's greatest teams.

Mavericks coach, ex-Celtic Rick Carlisle made unfortunate appearance in 'The Last Dance' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston