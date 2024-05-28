Advertisement

Mavericks center Maxi Kleber set to return for Game 4

NBC Sports
·1 min read

While it doesn't make up for Dereck Lively II being out with a neck sprain, Dallas got some good news about depth along the front line:

Maxi Kleber is set to make his return from a shoulder separation in Game 4, according to multiple reports.

Kleber is not a household name or a guy with impressive counting stats — 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds a game this season — but he brings real value in this series. First, he's a plus defender who can protect the rim a little, and switch out on picks and hold his own. Second, he has to be respected from 3, where he shot 34.8% this season.

Kleber is a solid stretch five who can play minutes when starter Daniel Gafford goes to the bench for Jason Kidd. That is a plus because it keeps the Mavericks out of the small-ball, P.J. Washington at center minutes (although expect some of that).

The Mavericks are up 3-0 on the Timberwolves and would like to close the series out at home on Tuesday, giving Luka Doncic and his ailing knee more than a week off before the start of the NBA Finals in Boston on June 6.