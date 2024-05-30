Mavericks center Dereck Lively available for Game 5

2024 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves

Dereck Lively's absence in Game 4 had real impacts: Anthony Edwards and other Timberwolves players were getting into the paint for more shots with less rim protection in their way, and the Mavericks had just one alley-oop dunk from Luka Doncic without his favorite target there.

That will change in Game 5 — Lively can play.

Luka Dončić (right knee sprain, left ankle soreness) and Dereck Lively II (neck sprain) will be AVAILABLE for Game 5 against the Timberwolves.



Olivier-Maxence Prosper (left ankle sprain) will be OUT. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) May 30, 2024

Lively missed the second half of Game 3 and all of Game 4 with a neck sprain that happened when he was going to the ground and was inadvertently kneed in the back of the head by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Lively reportedly was moving well in pregame warmups for Game 5.

After this dunk from Dereck Lively II, Tim Hardaway Jr. said “He’s ready to roll, in case y’all didn’t already know.”



Lively looked like the player I’ve always watched in pre-game workouts with emphatic dunks. pic.twitter.com/FiYpX2jbHg — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 30, 2024

In this series, the Mavericks are +22 in the minutes Lively is on the court — things just flow a little better when the athletic rookie big man is on the court. Dallas is up 3-1 in the series and is looking to close things out and advance to the NBA Finals with a win Wednesday — a win that would give the team, and especially Luke Doncic's bothersome knee, a week off before the finals begin on June. 6.