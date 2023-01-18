Mavericks, Bucks, Lakers reportedly interested in Cam Reddish trade

New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls

At least Tom Thibodeau has been consistent — he has not been a fan of Cam Reddish since the day Leon Rose and the front office sent out a first-round pick to get him in just more than a year ago.

Now the Knicks are looking to move Reddish out at the trade deadline and the Mavericks, Bucks, and Lakers are among the interested, according to a report from Marc Stein.

The Knicks have redoubled their efforts to find a new home for Reddish with essentially three weeks to go until the deadline, sources tell The Stein Line, with the Dallas Mavericks having joined the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers on the list of known potential trade partners… Despite the price it paid to bring Reddish in, league sources say New York is seeking only second-round draft compensation now to move Reddish on in addition to the contracts required for salary-cap-matching purposes. Reddish’s salary this season is nearly $6 million.

The asking price for Reddish is small, it will come down to the quality of the pick and the player coming back to NYC. The Lakers can offer Kendrick Nunn and a second-round pick, which might sound better to New York than JaVale McGee and a future Mavericks second-rounder.

Reddish is a 6’8″ wing who has good athleticism, can finish around the rim and do a little playmaking, but he has not stood out at anything in his four NBA seasons. Thibodeau hasn’t put him in a game since Dec. 3 (not exactly showcasing a guy for a trade).

This sounds like a trade that gets done in the next three weeks, although the Knicks may drag the process out to see if they can get a slightly better deal.

