Mavericks bringing in former TCU star Emanuel Miller for a pre-draft workout

After a disappointing 4-1 defeat to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, the Mavericks are turning their attention to the NBA Draft and are bringing in a former TCU star for a closer look.

Former Horned Frog star forward Emanuel Miller had a workout scheduled in Dallas on Thursday according to multiple sources. Miller’s final season in Fort Worth was his best one as he earned second team All-Big 12 honors and was fifth in the league in scoring at 15.8 points per game while also shooting 48.7% from the field, also a top-five mark in the Big 12.

With 1,282 points scored as a Horned Frog, Miller is No. 16 on the program’s all-time scoring list. Miller was key cog during TCU’s basketball best stretch in program history with three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament.

In 2022, Miller started 31 games and averaged 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds and was one of the leaders of the team along with Mike Miles Jr. and Damion Baugh. Miles signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks last off-season and played in over 20 games for Dallas’ G-League team, the Texas Legends.

The Mavericks just have one pick and it’s the last one in the entire draft. With Dallas potentially losing starting wing Derrick Jones Jr., there’s a need for another big wing and Miller could be a low cost prospect to develop into that role as a second round pick or on a two-way like Miles.