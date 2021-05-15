Mavericks beat Raptors to clinch top-6 spot, avoid play-in

  • Toronto Raptors' Stanley Johnson (5) looks on as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) takes a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    1/11

    Raptors Mavericks Basketball

    Toronto Raptors' Stanley Johnson (5) looks on as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) takes a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) talks to referee Mousa Dagher (28) about a call on his attempted shot that was blocked in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    2/11

    Raptors Mavericks Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) talks to referee Mousa Dagher (28) about a call on his attempted shot that was blocked in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie (55) on a three-point shot attempt in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    3/11

    Raptors Mavericks Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie (55) on a three-point shot attempt in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Raptors' Jalen Harris (2) defends as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) works to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    4/11

    Raptors Mavericks Basketball

    Toronto Raptors' Jalen Harris (2) defends as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) works to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Toronto Raptors' Jalen Harris (2) sprints to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    5/11

    Raptors Mavericks Basketball

    Toronto Raptors' Jalen Harris (2) sprints to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Toronto Raptors' Freddie Gillespie (55) and Jalen Harris (2) defend as Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) works to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Referee Curtis Blair (74) looks on at the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    6/11

    Raptors Mavericks Basketball

    Toronto Raptors' Freddie Gillespie (55) and Jalen Harris (2) defend as Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) works to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Referee Curtis Blair (74) looks on at the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris (2) loses control of the ball as he's fouled by Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    7/11

    Raptors Mavericks Basketball

    Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris (2) loses control of the ball as he's fouled by Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) dunks the ball as Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Kristaps Porzingis (6) defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    8/11

    Raptors Mavericks Basketball

    Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) dunks the ball as Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Kristaps Porzingis (6) defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris (2) goes up for a shot after getting though the defense of Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis, left, Willie Cauley-Stein (33) and Dorian Finney-Smith (10) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    9/11

    Raptors Mavericks Basketball

    Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris (2) goes up for a shot after getting though the defense of Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis, left, Willie Cauley-Stein (33) and Dorian Finney-Smith (10) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, left, motions his hands to his head in front of referee James Capers (19) after a flagrant call was made against forward Freddie Gillespie in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    10/11

    Raptors Mavericks Basketball

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, left, motions his hands to his head in front of referee James Capers (19) after a flagrant call was made against forward Freddie Gillespie in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Toronto Raptors' Aron Baynes (46), Jalen Harris (2) and Khem Birch, bottom right, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a pass in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    11/11

    Raptors Mavericks Basketball

    Toronto Raptors' Aron Baynes (46), Jalen Harris (2) and Khem Birch, bottom right, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a pass in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Toronto Raptors' Stanley Johnson (5) looks on as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) takes a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) talks to referee Mousa Dagher (28) about a call on his attempted shot that was blocked in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie (55) on a three-point shot attempt in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Toronto Raptors' Jalen Harris (2) defends as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) works to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Toronto Raptors' Jalen Harris (2) sprints to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Toronto Raptors' Freddie Gillespie (55) and Jalen Harris (2) defend as Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) works to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Referee Curtis Blair (74) looks on at the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris (2) loses control of the ball as he's fouled by Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) dunks the ball as Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Kristaps Porzingis (6) defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris (2) goes up for a shot after getting though the defense of Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis, left, Willie Cauley-Stein (33) and Dorian Finney-Smith (10) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, left, motions his hands to his head in front of referee James Capers (19) after a flagrant call was made against forward Freddie Gillespie in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Toronto Raptors' Aron Baynes (46), Jalen Harris (2) and Khem Birch, bottom right, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a pass in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN HAWKINS
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had his 11th triple-double of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and the Dallas Mavericks guaranteed themselves a top-six finish in the Western Conference, to avoid the NBA's play-in next week, with a 114-110 victory over Toronto on Friday night.

Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, made a 3-pointer on the game's first shot and the Mavericks never trailed in their regular-season home finale, though the undermanned Raptors cut it close late. Toronto used only seven players, going without its top seven scorers — mostly because of injuries, but also with the season winding down and the Raptors out of contention for even a play-in spot in the East.

Toronto, which trailed by 19 points early in the second half, was within 105-102 on Malachi Flynn’s 3-pointer with three minutes left, which followed a Mavericks turnover after his layup. But Dorian Finney-Smith responded with a 3-pointer for Dallas and Doncic then drove for a one-handed slam. Doncic had earlier rebounded his own missed short jumper and followed that with a nifty layup.

Raptors rookie Jalen Harris, a Dallas native making his second career start in as many nights, had 31 points to lead Toronto. Flynn had 26 points.

The Southwest Division-winning Mavericks (42-29) are in fifth place in the West, with a one-game lead over Portland (41-30) for the No. 5 seed with one regular-season game remaining for both teams. The Trail Blazers have the tiebreaker if they finish with the same record, since they won two of three against Dallas this season.

Teams finishing seventh through 10th in each conference are forced into play-in games next week to determine who advances. The top six teams get an extended break after a condensed regular-season schedule, though with 10 fewer games than usual, because of the pandemic.

BAYLOR CONNECTION

Toronto rookie forward Freddie Gillespie from Baylor got his first career NBA start, and it came on a night when the Baylor coach Scott Drew and the national champion Bears were in attendance to be recognized by the Mavericks. Dallas County officials declared May the month of the Bears in the county.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Stanley Jonson had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. ... Toronto extended a franchise record with its 37th different starting lineup this season. It was the ninth game in a row they used a different starting five.

Mavericks: It was the 36th career triple-double for Doncic, who is 11th on the NBA career list. He is still seven behind Fat Lever for the top 10, but now three ahead of Bob Cousy. ... Jalen Brunson finished with 19 points and Finney-Smith had 17. ... Dallas had lost 12 of its previous 16 games against the Raptors, including 116-93 in Tampa on Jan. 18.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Regular-season “home” finale against Indiana on Sunday in Tampa.

Mavericks: Regular-season finale at Minnesota.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Kristaps Porzingis with a buzzer beater vs the Toronto Raptors

    Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/14/2021

  • Retired Black players say NFL brain-injury payouts show bias

    Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims, a system experts say is discriminatory. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins, 60, and his wife Amy Lewis on Friday delivered 50,000 petitions demanding equal treatment for Black players to Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in Philadelphia, who is overseeing the massive settlement. Former players who suffer dementia or other diagnoses can be eligible for a payout.

  • Raptors at Mavericks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

    All you need to know ahead of Friday's Raptors-Mavs game.

  • Bogdanovic scores 22 as Jazz top Thunder 109-93

    Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93 on Friday night to inch closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Jazz have the league’s best record and a 1 1/2-game lead on idle Phoenix in the race for the top seed in the West. Utah can clinch the top seed with a win at Sacramento on Sunday or a loss by Phoenix against San Antonio on Saturday or Sunday.

  • Lamar Odom is boxing Aaron Carter … and ex-UFC champ Chuck Liddell is the ref

    In this week's sign of the apocalypse, Chuck Liddell is entering the boxing world ... as a referee.

  • ‘Knives Out 2’: Kathryn Hahn Latest Addition To All-Star Cast In Sequel To Rian Johnson’s Hit Murder Mystery

    EXCLUSIVE: After playing a nosy neighbor with a secret in Marvel’s WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn looks to have found another fun role where the character may also be keeping some sort of secret. Sources tell Deadline, Hahn is set to join Daniel Craig in the next installment, which Netflix recently landed the rights too. Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae […]

  • Bruce Springsteen Promises New Album ‘Soon’ During Award Speech

    At the beginning of 2021, Bruce Springsteen said he wouldn't tour until 2022 but told SiriusXM that he had a "big surprise" coming: Last night, he revealed the surprise: He has a record coming out soon that’s set in the West. Springsteen speaks on the role that the state of California has played in his…

  • New Zealand PM says to fight hate, study social media algorithms

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that world leaders and tech firms looking to stamp out violent extremism online would need to focus efforts on understanding social media algorithms that drive content. Ardern was speaking at a virtual summit to mark the second anniversary of the global initiative to end online hate, called the Christchurch Call, launched by Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 after a white supremacist killed 51 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch while live-streaming his rampage on Facebook.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom Says California Could Reopen Sooner Than June 15; Hints At “Voluntary” Masking

    “I expect optimism in our future. We’re gonna come roaring back,” declared a triumphal California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his revised budget for the state. As Newsom optimistically ticked off the billions being allocated from the state’s $76 billion budget surplus, he was asked if California might emerge from state-imposed Covid restrictions — known as […]

  • Judge hits 2 more homers vs O's, sends Yankees to 5-4 win

    Aaron Judge hit two more home runs against Baltimore, Gio Urshela had a go-ahead, pinch-hit shot and the New York Yankees overcame a spate of injuries to beat the Orioles 5-4 Friday night. Judge is now 10 for 19 with five home runs facing the Orioles this season. Urshela is still hampered by a left knee injury but was available off the bench in the seventh.

  • LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

    Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he’d get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback’s status. “I’ve got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way,” LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of the Packers’ rookie minicamp. After ESPN reported just before the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to Green Bay, Packers CEO Mark Murphy posted a column on the team’s website in which he said “this is an issue that we’ve been working on for several months.”

  • Former Jags QB Blake Bortles signs with Packers

    The Packers addressed the uncertainty in the Aaron Rodgers situation by signing Blake Bortles, reuniting him with Nathaniel Hackett.

  • Damian Lillard reacts to being sampled on the new J.Cole album

    Real recognize REAL!

  • Say hello to Hunter Renfroe, the best defensive right fielder in baseball

    Hunter Renfroe is staking his claim as the best defensive right fielder in the game, and leaving his teammates in awe in the process, writes John Tomase.

  • NBA betting: Nets most popular title bet, but LeBron and the Lakers loom large

    The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.

  • Novak Djokovic screams at Italian Open umpire, later apologizes for being 'not nice'

    The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.

  • Soccer-Real sink Granada to keep pressure on Atletico

    GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.

  • NBA roundup: Anthony Davis drops 42 in Lakers win

    Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers made 13 shots from 3-point range to overwhelm the Phoenix Suns in a 123-110 win on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Los Angeles avoided the three-game season sweep by Phoenix and remained one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings with four games left. Los Angeles, which lost eight of its previous 10 games, was without LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder.

  • Olympics-Ping pong robots and kitbag fencers - Indians innovate in lockdown

    For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India's first track-and-field Olympic medallist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Chopra is one of 90-odd Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the last 12 months agonising over the loss of precious practice time in an Olympic year.