Mavericks announcer obliterates Harden: ‘You're not The Beard, you're not the system, you're the problem'

There are epic rants … and then there are mic drop moments.

This is a mic drop moment.

Brian Dameris, Mavericks announcer for Bally Sports Southwest, completely obliterated James Harden in a pregame segment Friday night before the Mavericks hosted the Clippers.

Dameris hit on every single element that becomes a topic of conversation when a Harden trade happens around the league. Former teams, coaches, players, drama storylines, styles of play … you get the point.

And he hit the nail on the head.

"I get on my knees every night and pray for someone to believe in me like Daryl Morey believed in you," Dameris said.

With every key point he touched on, it seemed like fuel to the fire. When Dameris reached the Sixers portion, he did not hold back … not even in the slightest.

"They traded Ben Simmons for you - how did they pull that off? And you know what, you went there and you got a partner who got the MVP. He won the MVP," Dameris continued. "And what did you say afterwards? You said, 'They didn't hand me the reins.'

"You're the point guard, you're holding the reins. And what did you do when you had the reins? You scored nine points in Game 7 against Boston. You blew a 3-2 series lead."

And just when you thought he was wrapping up … he delivers the final blow about Harden's current status with the Clippers:

"If this doesn't work this year, in this system with this team, then you're going to go and point fingers at everybody else. You're going to go back home and you're going to start swiping right for another team and there's not going to be anybody left.

"Because James — you're not The Beard, you're not the system, you're the problem."

Holy moly. Holy mic drop.