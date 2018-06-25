Mavericks among five teams reportedly contending for Marcus Smart

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly a contender for Celtics restricted free agent Marcus Smart, along with the Bulls, Suns, Pacers, Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz reports.

The Celtics are also going to try to retain Smart.

Per NBA source, the #Mavericks are a contender for #Celtics' RFA Marcus Smart, but it "depends on price."



Other contenders, per source,

include the #Bulls, #Suns, #Pacers, #Mavericks and yes, Boston.



Smart, 24, averaged 10.2 points and a career-high 4.8 assists last season.









— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 25, 2018

That report echoes one from Dallas last week that had the Mavs in the running for Smart, who grew up in Flower Mound, Texas, 45 minutes from Dallas.

As a restricted free agent, the Celtics can match any offer Smart gets. That asking price, of course, is the key issue. Smart told ESPN's Jackie MacMullan immediately after the Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals that he was worth "more than $12 to $14 million [a year]. Just for the things I do on the court that don't show up on the stat sheet."

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE