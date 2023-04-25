Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera on working with the NFL to collaborate on a special "Draft Day in The Shop"
"The Shop" co-host Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera on working with the NFL to collaborate on a special "Draft Day in The Shop".
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Carter’s agent recently shut down visits for Carter with NFL teams that are drafting outside of the top 10.
Carter reportedly met with the Eagles recently, and plans to visit the Bears next.
In this pre-NFL Draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald dissects the problem with reporting around Stroud, gives you five players to watch after the first round, and more.
Lynch confirmed Lance is available, but denied the team is actively shopping him.
Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson are the top two defensive players in this year's class.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
NFL teams need guys they can count on. Here are the five best that fit the bill.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his positional series ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, this time highlighting the tight end position.
Franco and the Rays had themselves a day.
Leonard will miss his third straight game due to a knee sprain.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Ime Udoka hasn't coached in the league since he was suspended by the Boston Celtics after their run to the NBA Finals in 2022.
Longtime NBA reporter, columnist & ESPN personality J.A. Adande, who is now the Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University, joins Vince Goodwill for a fun conversation that covers parts of the NBA Playoffs but also veers into the philosophy of the game itself.
"I got a voicemail."
Dalton Del Don examines the waiver landscape, offering up five names to help give fantasy baseball managers a boost.
Milwaukee will look for help from the two-time MVP as it works to even the series on Monday.
The Grizzlies are in need of a win in Game 4.