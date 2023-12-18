Maury dominates Class 5 state football team, Newkirk and Johnson named Players of the Year, McCain is Coach of the Year

Maury’s Au’Tori Newkirk was named the Class 5 VHSL state Offensive Player of the Year, teammate Fred Johnson Jr. was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Dyrri McCain was named the Coach of the Year as the state champion Commodores put 12 players on the first team and three on the second team.

Newkirk, a junior, completed 10 of 13 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for 54 yards and two more scored to help lead the Commodores over South Bridge 45-34 to win the Class 5 state title. For the season, he completed 175 of 256 passes for 3,670 yards and 44 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Johnson, a South Carolina commit, had 44 tackles, including 22 for loss. He also had six sacks, six pass breakups, four interceptions, forced four fumbles and had four fumble recoveries. Johnson was also named first team all-state at tight end as he had 28 receptions for 538 yards and eight touchdowns.

Other Commodores to be named first team were wide receiver Lebron Bond, offensive lineman Jayvon Wynn, offensive lineman Corey Sanderlin, defensive lineman Ari Watford, defensive lineman Frank Fields, linebacker Leslie Hines, defensive back Kendall Daniels, defensive back Da’Vontae Floyd and punt returner Josh Powell.

Maury running back Melvin Lowe, linebacker Isaiah Simmons and punter Andrew McClung were named to the second team.

Other area players on the first team were King’s Fork running back JaVon Ford II, Green Run wide receiver Keylen Adams, Salem offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist, Bethel kick returner Victor Romain, Nansemond River all-purpose player Alkendric Overton Jr., Indian River defensive lineman Jordan Harris, Warwick linebacker I’ziah Emery, Warwick linebacker Xavier Carter and Warwick defensive back Messiah Delhomme.

Area players named to the second team were King’s Fork center Cassidy Mcgirt-Hart, Kempsville offensive lineman Deacon Rawls, Nansemond offensive lineman Roman Soriano, Green Run running back Quran Reames-Jones, Green Run wide receiver Jayden Anderson, Granby wide receiver Eamon Coffee, Warwick defensive lineman Christian Corbin, Warwick defensive lineman Adonus Watson, Nansemond River linebacker Immanuel Ezeogu, Deep Creek linebacker Rickey Foreman, Green Run defensive back Milton Ferguson, Green Run defensive back Caleb Turner, Green Run punt returner Tasean Young-Stieff and Green Run all-purpose player Tyler Baker.