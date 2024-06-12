Maury’s Brycen Hamilton named Class 5 Region B Player of the Year, Commodores’ Robbie Butler named Coach of the Year

Maury senior Brycen Hamilton was named the Class 5 Region B Player of the Year. Commodores’ Robbie Butler was named the Coach of the Year.

First team

Pitchers: Brycen Hamilton, Maury; Zach Davis, Menchville; Cayden Ochsenfeld, Bethel; Catcher: Chance Jones, Menchville; First base: Mason Mompoint, Woodside; Second base: Parker Jones, Menchville; Third base: Sam Gupta, Warwick; Shortstop: Landon Turner, Menchville; Outfielders: James Blotter, Menchville; Will Findlay, Granby; John Allen Stilwell, Maury; Designated hitter: Kason Boone, Kecoughtan.

Second team

Pitchers: Daniel Smith, Granby; Tyler McClain, Kecoughtan; Jamil Moreta, Norview; Catcher: Connor Smith, Warwick; First base: Lee Garris, Maury; Second base: Michael Bartron, Warwick; Third base: Derek Baker, Maury; Shortstop: Hunter Gillespie, Maury; Outfielders: Andrew Hill, Granby: Christopher Alcantara, Norview; Joe Lessord, Warwick; Designated hitter: Buddy Baker,

Nansemond River