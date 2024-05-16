Maury Baseball heads into postseason looking to snap streak of first-round exits

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — Maury baseball wants some get back that’s LONG overdue.

“Can’t dwell on a loss too long, but a loss teaches us about ourselves,” Senior Centerfielder, John Allen Stilwell said.

For the past three years, Maury has been on the wrong end of a first-round matchup in the playoffs. Three years ago, they were bounced by Cox and for the past two years, eliminated by Nansemond River.

“I’ve been here for four years on varsity, and for three, we’ve lost to the same team. This is our year,” said Senior pitcher Brycen Hamilton

“Last year to this year, the biggest change is our mental toughness. This past fall we just grinded just everywhere. This group of guys are all there mentally. We’re a small team but we are powerful.. Just wait, it’s going to be great… We will get it done,” said Allen Stilwell

The Commodores will close out their regular season against Churchland and Manor

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.