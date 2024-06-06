Maury baseball on best run in nearly 100 years as it gets ready for state semis

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Maury baseball team is on its best run in nearly 100 years, as it’s one win away from playing for a state championship.

The last time Maury won a state title was in 1927.

The Commodores lost in the Class 5 region championship game against Gloucester, but still qualified for the state playoffs and knocked off Ocean Lakes 7-6 in the state quarterfinals.

Friday, Maury will play Godwin in the state semifinals.

“Nobody respects Norfolk baseball,” senior John Allen Stilwell said.

On Tuesday’s win over Ocean Lakes, Stilwell noted that “we imposed our will.”

Stilwell is going to play baseball at Virginia Wesleyan, while his teammate Brycen Hamilton, who’s going to VMI, concurs when it comes to the perception of his team.

“Norfolk baseball is not respected in any form,” Hamilton said. “So to say right now that Maury is going to Richmond to play in the state finals, or whatever the case may be, is huge.”

Class 5 state quarterfinals

Maury (19-4) vs. Godwin (19-6)

10 a.m. Friday at Glen Allen High School

