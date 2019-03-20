Maurkice Pouncey sticks up for Big Ben as a leader

In the division among Steelers and former Steelers about what kind of leader Ben Roethlisberger is, put center Maurkice Pouncey in the pro-Ben camp.

Pouncey, who has snapped to Roethlisberger for nine seasons, took to Instagram today to stick up for his quarterback.

“I’ve been with Ben going on 10 years I swear on my kids he is a true LEADER!” Pouncey wrote. “Sucks to see players who leave and are mad at the organization now try and point fingers like they are perfect! But this is the world we live in now!”

Pouncey didn’t call out any of those “players who leave” by name, but he was presumably referring to Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, as well as former Steelers running back Josh Harris, who created a stir by accusing Roethlisberger of once fumbling on purpose in a game.

What’s clear is that Roethlisberger has been a polarizing figure in Pittsburgh, with some teammates loving him and some not thinking much of him. The Steelers seem to be getting rid of the players who don’t like their franchise quarterback.