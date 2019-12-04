Maurkice Pouncey returns to the Steelers roster

Maurkice Pouncey has been freed.

The Steelers center and offensive captain, suspended two game for his role in the Week 11 fracas between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, is back on the roster. Team spokesman Burt Lauten announced the move on Wednesday morning.

Pouncey is scheduled to practice on Wednesday, as the Steelers prepare to face the Cardinals.

After starting 0-3, the Steelers have won seven of nine games, thrusting themselves squarely into playoff contention. The Steelers won both games played without Pouncey, bearing the Bengals in Cincinnati and the Browns at home.

After playing at Arizona, the Steelers host the Bills (on NBC’s Sunday Night Football), travel to face the Jets, and finish the year at Baltimore.