Will Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement change Ben Roethlisberger’s plans for 2021?

It’s no secret Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey are very close friends. Bonded since Pouncey joined the team in 2010, the Pittsburgh Steelers stars have always said their careers were linked. At the end of last season, Roethlisberger told Pouncey as they sat on the bench after their playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns that he came back for him. Now Pouncey has decided to hang up his cleats.

The Steelers and Roethlisberger are supposed to be getting together to discuss how they can work on Big Ben’s contract to free up as much cap space as possible for the 2021 season. If Roethlisberger is true to his word, will the retirement of Pouncey mean he will be next?

I’m sure Pouncey and Roethlisberger will talk about this and if Big Ben does choose to come back for another year it will be with the blessing of his friend. However, it seemed pretty clear Roethlisberger was on the fence going into the 2020 season and this might be just the nudge he needs to go ahead and call it a career.

List