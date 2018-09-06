Maurkice Pouncey praises James Conner

On the same day multiple Steelers offensive linemen had negative things to say about holdout running back Le'Veon Bell, one of them had positive things to say about the running back poised to replace him, at least for now. And maybe for good.

“A star is born every year in the NFL,” center Maurkice Pouncey said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media. “Did anyone know Kareem Hunt would be an All-Pro before last season? If James Conner didn’t have cancer, he’d have been a first round pick. Just watch him.”

The Pitt product became an off-field star in 2017, with skyrocketing jersey sales and plenty of buzz. A training camp injury slowed his progress, and he ultimately wasn’t able to do much as a rookie, especially with Bell in the building. Conner finished the season with 144 yards on 32 carries.

This year, it will be Conner until Bell comes back, with rookie Jaylen Samuels pitching in — and potentially impacting the passing game.

At some point, the Steelers may just decide to save their $14.54 million for 2018, reduced by $855,000 per week, and move on from Bell. And that may be what Bell wants at this point.

Especially after getting publicly lambasted by multiple teammates on Wednesday.