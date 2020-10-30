Maurkice Pouncey offers high praise for Steelers G Kevin Dotson

Maurkice Pouncey: "Kevin Dotson is going to be a Steeler for a long time… I can't say enough about him." Compares Dotson to David DeCastro — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 30, 2020





The minute the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted guard Kevin Dotson, I knew that had a good one. Dotson is the type of player the fans don’t think much about but general managers love. In two starts this season and fill-in duty in other games, Dotson has shown what a steal he was in the fourth round.

Center Maurkice Pouncey spoke to the media on Friday and he gave Dotson about the best compliment you can give a young offensive guard. Pouncey compared Dotson to David DeCastro who is pretty much the standard for the position in the NFL.

Dotson is the highest-rating pass blocker in the NFL among rookies according to Pro Football Focus. With some big potential changes along the offensive line coming at the end of the season, having a young talent like Dotson in the fold makes the changes much easier to take.

