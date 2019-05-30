Maurkice Pouncey: “No point” in talking about “absolutely” unfair criticism of Ben Roethlisberger

The periodic criticism of Steelers quarterback Mr. Ben Roethlisberger continues, with former Steelers linebacker and former Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter becoming the latest former coworker to sound off. Current teammate Maurkice Pouncey isn’t interested in getting into a back-and-forth over it.

“I said what I said,” Pouncey told reporters on Wednesday regarding his part support of the team’s quarterback, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Everybody knows I support him. There’s no point in even talking about it.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pouncey called the criticism of Roethlisberger “absolutely” unfair, and he said again that there is “no point in asking that question.”

The drama and dysfunction that have enveloped the team in recent months has had a positive impact, as Pouncey explained it.

“We’ve always had chemistry,” Pouncey said. “It’s just that the bond’s a little bit stronger now. Guys really know, man, family wins football games. You’ve got to stick together. You can’t just go out there with one player and do it. Everybody has to be a part.”

He’s right, and the Steelers still have enough talent to make it to the postseason, and to make noise when they get there. Elite teams rarely have an organic opportunity to adopt an us-against-the-world vibe. The Steelers, thanks to guys like Porter, Antonio Brown, and Le’Veon Bell and the incessant praise of teams like the Browns, have it. Don’t be surprised if they turn that into a division title and more in 2019.