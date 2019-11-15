Maurkice Pouncey: Myles Garrett “absolutely” should be suspended for season

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey said that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett should be suspended for the rest of the season after using a helmet as a weapon to strike Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head at the end of Thursday night’s game.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. 100 percent,” Pouncey told reporters when asked if Garrett’s season should be over. “We’ll see how serious the NFL is about their players.”

Pouncey went after Garrett after he connected with the helmet swing to Rudolph’s head. Guard David DeCastro had tried to separate Garrett from Rudolph after the pair had scrapped on the ground following a take down of Rudolph. But after the shot to Rudolph, Pouncey immediately jumped in to protect his quarterback. Pouncey began throwing punches at Garrett as DeCastro helped take him to the ground in the end zone. Pouncey then began kicking at Garrett on the ground in retaliation for the assault on Rudolph.

Pouncey said he “blacked out” and doesn’t even know what he did in the moments after Rudolph’s helmet connected him Rudolph’s exposed head. He said he’d accept any punishment coming his way because he had to protect his quarterback.

“At this point, who cares?” Pouncey said. “My man got hit in the head with a helmet. I’ll accept whatever penalty it is.”