Maurkice Pouncey heads to locker room on cart

The Steelers lost running back James Conner to a thigh injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets and center Maurkice Pouncey joined him in the locker room during the third quarter.

Pouncey was carted to the locker room after being injured on a six-yard gain by running back Benny Snell. Medical personnel were looking at his left leg, but there was no immediate announcement about his exact injury.

B.J. Finney took over for Pouncey and stepped on Mason Rudolph‘s foot to cause a loss of yards on his first snap.

The Steelers defense took a couple of hits on the final play of the third quarter. Linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive end Cam Heyward were both hurt on a short Le'Veon Bell run.

UPDATE 3:22 p.m. ET: Dupree is back on the field in the fourth quarter.