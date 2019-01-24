Maurkice Pouncey could end up being the Pittsburgh peacemaker

At a time when it appears that bridges have been burned in the city of Three Rivers, one key member of the Steelers apparently hopes to mend fences.

Center Maurkice Pouncey seems to think that any problems between the team and receiver Antonio Brown easily can be solved.

Josh Alper posted an item yesterday with quotes from Pouncey regarding the situation. Those quote came from an article posted by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, and Fowler writes that Pouncey compared the relationship between Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to “brothers who occasionally have a dispute but find ways to make up.”

That’s an important point, because rumors continue to linger that the core of the problem in Pittsburgh comes from the relationship between Roethlisberger and Brown, with neither man currently having much regard for the other — regardless of what did or didn’t happen at the practice that prompted Brown to go AWOL.

Pouncey’s comments carry extra weight, given the high regard Roethlisberger has for his long-time snapper. And it could be that, if the Steelers truly want to fix this, they’ll enlist Pouncey to make peace between Roethlisberger and Brown.

If the Steelers don’t, then they’re not really trying to find a way to hold the team together. Instead, they’re posturing to get the best deal they can for Brown, with owner Art Rooney II recently taking a softer tone toward Brown possibly because the Steelers haven’t gotten the kind of offers they thought they’d receive when Rooney essentially pounded a For Sale sign into the yard two weeks ago.