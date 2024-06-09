Mauricio Pochettino also unlikely to be appointed as Manchester United manager after Thomas Tuchel ruled out

Mauricio Pochettino also unlikely to be appointed as Manchester United manager after Thomas Tuchel ruled out



Manchester United’s managerial “search” if there is even one, has turned into something of a farce now.

The decision that was expected on Erik ten Hag’s future after the FA Cup has dragged into week three and people are still no wiser as to what or when it could arrive.

Meanwhile, the worst kind of optics are playing out in the media that don’t paint INEOS in a bright picture.

The Peoples Person recently relayed a report that Thomas Tuchel has ruled himself out of the running after engaging in talks with the club.

The German reportedly laid out his plans for the club if discussions were to proceed but something clearly felt off as the result was him getting ruled out of the running.

He ruled himself out or did United withdraw their interest? Doesn’t matter, because ultimately, even if Ten Hag stays now, he does so in the interest that the club spent the time he was on holiday talking to potential replacements.

The merry-go-round has become worse now if recent reports are to be believed.

The Telegraph reports that after Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino is also unlikely to be appointed as the United manager.

Pochettino’s candidacy was immediately legitimate when he was sacked by Chelsea as not only did he finish above United with arguably as many injury problems as Ten Hag, but he did it with a much younger, new squad with a completely dysfunctional board above him.

The Argentinian has a history with United too, as he was one of the two candidates last time United went looking for a permanent manager.

He lost out that time to Ten Hag but his track record of working with young players, in the Premier League, and on a shoestring budget fits INEOS’ criteria perfectly.

However, now, with the latest revelation, the field has thinned further and United could be faced with the worst-case scenario where INEOS and Ten Hag are stuck with each other in an uncomfortable marriage.

The alternative being appointing another man who would come in with the knowledge that he was nowhere near the first choice!

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



