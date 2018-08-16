Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham could face Man City on Wembley surface damaged by NFL game

Maurico Pochettino has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could be forced to play Manchester City on a sub-par Wembley pitch just 24 hours after the NFL have used the national stadium.

Tottenham this week announced the completion of their new stadium would be delayed, confirming that the Liverpool and Cardiff games will be played at Wembley.

A venue for the City clash on Sunday October 28 is yet to be confirmed, with Wembley hosting an NFL fixture between Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars on that date.

Manager Pochettino has effectively ruled out the prospect of Tottenham playing the game at an alternative venue to the new stadium or Wembley, but conceded he and his squad may have to accept they will be forced to fulfil the City fixture on a heavily cut up pitch on the Monday night (October 29) after the NFL game.

READ MORE: Happy birthday to Ebeneezer Cobb Morley, the man who wrote the first laws of football

READ MORE: La Liga to stage competitive games in North America

READ MORE: Kroos critical of Ozil over claims of racism in German football

“At the moment, I cannot say we are not going to play this game at our new stadium,” said Pochettino. “If you ask me if we can't play in the new stadium, we need to find a way to play at Wembley. To play in another place, three stadiums in one season, would be too much.

Maybe we need to adapt, the day after the NFL game, maybe the pitch is not in the best condition, but we need to make the effort and to play because to find another date would be difficult.

“I am a person who is always positive. Rather than complain about a thing you cannot change, I try to find a solution to help the performance in the best way.”

Pochettino apologised to Tottenham’s disgruntled fans over the stadium delay by saying: “I feel sorry for the fans. I want to say thank you and apologise and try to reward them by winning games. That’s the only way we can pay back all the work they have been doing for club.

Story Continues

“I think we all feel disappointed of course with the announcement from club this week. I feel so sorry for myself, for the players, the fans, everyone. I feel sorry for chairman, he tried with everyone to arrive on time, he made a massive effort.”

Pochettino provided no guarantees about Toby Alderweireld's future Credit: Getty images

Apart from Tottenham’s stadium issues, Pochettino also claimed he is still trying to find solutions for the players, including Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele, who wanted to leave during the summer.

“If we want to step up and move on and not just be a contender, we need commitment from everyone,” said Pochettino. “Our only objective is to perform and win games. Accept rules, accept decisions, accept discipline.

“Maybe, yes, someone will leave. I want to see if some players believe they can achieve their goals at another club, then we will see. If the situation changes tomorrow, we are going to adapt. I want to see the players here are ready to commit to January.”