Mauricio Pochettino shrugs off job speculation, insisting Tottenham squad must remain united amid criticism

Mauricio Pochettino wants to move on from Tuesday's humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich but admits that it is hard to defend himself from the criticism following the defeat - AFP

Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that he cannot defend himself from the criticism that has followed Tottenham Hotspur’s 7-2 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich amid fears that splits within the club and among supporters could cause further chaos.

Tottenham’s stuttering start to the season plunged to a new low in the Champions League this week, with manager Pochettino having to quickly lift his players for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brighton.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pochettino on Friday insisted that his squad are all pulling in the same direction, but opinions on where the blame lies for their inconsistent form are understood to be divided.

Substitute Erik Lamela appeared to exchange words with Serge Aurier, who is suspended for the Brighton game, following one of Bayern’s late goals and Christian Eriksen felt it necessary to this week to respond to wild internet rumours regarding his wife and team-mate Jan Vertonghen.

There have even been claims made on social media that some fans will travel to the Amex Stadium with a banner displaying the message ‘Poch Out’ as the Argentine faces up to the toughest spell of his Spurs reign.

The Tottenham players looked broken at the final whistle against Bayern Munich and it's hard to see where the side goes from here. A good result at Brighton would be a good start Credit: REX

That could cause problems within Tottenham’s fanbase, as many supporters are still backing Pochettino and have threatened to confront anybody caught calling for his head.

Pochettino’s job is not currently in danger, but his working relationship with chairman Daniel Levy came under strain this summer over the 47-year-old’s desire to overhaul his squad. The pair have since held clear the air talks, but there remain differences in opinion over how the club should progress.

Story continues

Some of Levy’s allies outside Tottenham believe he should hire a director of football, but Pochettino is unlikely to back such an idea and he also refused to confirm whether or not he has given his blessing for a behind-the-scenes documentary that the club are reported to have discussed with Amazon.

Asked about the reaction to the Bayern thrashing, Pochettino said: “We know very well that type of defeat always brings consequences and that is a lot of opinions and criticism. Monday I was the best and after Tuesday I am the worst. That's the reality when you lose and you cannot defend yourself.”

Theories are growing that this could be Pochettino’s last season in charge of Tottenham, although he attempted to dampen those rumours by saying: “In five-and-a-half years, in every single press conference we're talking about my future. I hope that we're still talking, it means I'm going to spend five more years here at least.”

Pochettino can draw from his experience as a player as he attempts to make sure Tottenham bounce back from their heavy defeat, although he admitted he could not copy the response of his former Newell’s Old Boys manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Legend has it that Bielsa reacted to a 6-0 Copa Libertadores defeat at home to San Lorenzo, in which Pochettino played, by threatening an unhappy gang of supporters who turned up at his house with a grenade. Pochettino chose his words carefully when asked whether or not he could learn from how Bielsa dealt with the situation, even though the alleged grenade incident was not mentioned.

“That was 27 years ago,” said Pochettino. “Now it is a different era, a different period of people. But of course, it was an experience.” Newell’s recovered from their thrashing to reach the Copa Libertadores final and win the Primera Division Clausura and Pochettino added: “We played the first game of the season and we won. The second game was the Copa Libertadores against San Lorenzo – 6-0 at home. It was really, really, really painful. Similar to Bayern Munich.

“But that season we finished by winning the Premier League in Argentina six months later and even reached the final of the Copa Libertadores, only losing to Sao Paulo on penalties. In six months, we changed completely the perception. Of course that gives me hope. Sometimes this type of situation makes you stronger and, of course, better. That is the most important thing. We (Tottenham) need to be clever and learn from this type of situation.”

As if things couldn't have been worse on Tuesday, Bayern's four-goal hero was Serge Gnabry, an ex-Arsenal player Credit: Action Images

Pochettino’s players returned to training less than 24 hours after the Bayern game, with midfielder Moussa Sissoko set to fill in at right-back against Brighton as Aurier serves his ban.

“We all think the same,” said Pochettino. “We were talking before training, during training, after training and at lunchtime, and we all feel the same. It’s so painful. You cannot be happy with that (Bayern) defeat and we are trying to move on.

“They want another opportunity to play and to replay and rebuild the confidence we need to win games. But most important is that we know that for 30 minutes in the first half was our best period in the season.

“For different reasons and because Bayern were very good, very clinical, we are at 4-2 after 83 minutes and in three minutes you concede three goals more. It’s so painful and when you feel pain and you are so down only you can bounce back again to rebuild your confidence. The most important thing is to stay together and support each other, and to find a way to perform in the best way.”