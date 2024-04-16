Mauricio Pochettino shares special moment with Dele Alli as ex-Spurs star appears on Sky Sports

Mauricio Pochettino sent a heartwarming message to Dele Alli during an interview with Sky Sports.

The former England midfielder was a guest pundit for Chelsea vs Everton on Monday night (15 April) and was in the studio as Pochettino shared his pre-match thoughts.

Dele played his best football under the now-Chelsea boss during their days together at Tottenham, and it’s clear the pair still have great respect for one another.

“I need to talk now. I cannot see you now but I want to say hello to Dele. What a player, oh my goodness. So happy to see you there,” Pochettino said.