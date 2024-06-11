Mauricio Pochettino also ruled out of the race as Manchester United’s season review drags on

Mauricio Pochettino also ruled out of the race as Manchester United’s season review drags on



Manchester United’s season review has now entered its third week and signs suggest there is no end in sight as uncertainty swirls around the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

After the 0-4 drubbing at the hands of Crystal Palace in early May, it seemed like a mere formality that the Dutchman would be shown the door at the conclusion of the season.

However, the former Ajax coach saved the best for last as the Red Devils emerged victorious against Manchester City in the FA Cup final and that earned him plenty of appreciation with fans calling for INEOS to keep him in the hot seat for one more season.

Qualifying for Europe has already made it more expensive to sack him and the lack of the perfect alternative has meant the new co-owners continue to dilly-dally over the final decision.

Alternative candidates

Thomas Tuchel was an early favourite but recent reports suggested that after a meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the German has decided to take a break. Kieran McKenna has decided to sign a new deal at Ipswich Town.

The Peoples Person had relayed that former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was receiving backing for the manager’s post from none other than the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite a chastening experience at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine has built up a lot of credibility through his spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton in the English top-flight.

He was initially considered when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the job and was again interviewed before Ten Hag landed the role two years ago.

However, The Times have now claimed that it is set to be third time unlucky for Pochettino who is also unlikely to bag the role in case Ten Hag does get dismissed.

Poch also out?

“Manchester United have cooled their interest in Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinian was included on a shortlist last month when United started reviewing Erik ten Hag’s position as manager.

“The club are yet to decide whether to ditch Ten Hag — their post-season review is still under way — but if they opt to make a change, the recently sacked Chelsea head coach is unlikely to be given the job.”

That leaves Roberto De Zerbi and Gareth Southgate as the only legitimate options left. Fans would be deeply disappointed if the England boss gets the job.

Ten Hag seems to be the best possible option at the moment. INEOS need to hurry up or else further transfer disappointments could be in store as this uncertainty is not helping in the market nor with negotiations with star players who are already at the club.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



