Mauricio Pochettino open to Premier League move after Chelsea departure



Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out a return to the Premier League after admitting he is ready to get back into management.

Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent at the end of the season and has since been replaced by Leicester boss Enzo Maresca.

However, the Argentine coach was back at Stamford Bridge to manage the Rest Of The World team at Soccer Aid on Sunday, a match they lost to England.

Speaking to talkSPORT after the match, Pochettino reflected on the experience, saying, “It was good. It was a good experience. All of the fans here gave us a nice welcome.”

“It’s a strange feeling because we finished a few weeks ago but I am happy to be here again.”

Now out of work, Pochettino is eyeing his next opportunity in football.

Asked about his plans, he said, “I have full energy and I think we finished really well. Now we just wait and see what happens.”

“In football, you never know, things can happen – today, nothing but tomorrow can appear and any opportunity, we are open to listen.”

When asked specifically about a return to the Premier League, he smiled and replied, “Open to football, we’re open to football.”

Having already managed Southampton, Tottenham, and Chelsea in the Premier League, Pochettino remains one of the most likable managers in the top flight. His potential return would undoubtedly be welcomed by fans.

Manchester United have yet to decide on the future of Erik ten Hag, and Pochettino has been previously linked with a move to Old Trafford.

His experience and success at rebuilding clubs could make him a suitable candidate for the job.

With Ten Hag returning from holiday, it seems like his future will be decided this week.

