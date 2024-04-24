Mauricio Pochettino not safe beyond summer after Chelsea humbling by Arsenal

Pressure is growing on Mauricio Pochettino amid frustration over some decisions - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Chelsea are facing a huge stick or twist decision over the future of head coach Mauricio Pochettino with players at the club braced for another summer of upheaval.

Telegraph Sport understands that no majority decision has been taken on whether or not Pochettino will remain in his job past the end of this season, despite the FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City and Tuesday night’s thrashing by Arsenal.

Pressure is growing on Pochettino amid frustration over some decisions, but he still retains support within Chelsea and there is recognition that he has been working within a tough set of circumstances.

There is also some belief that Pochettino cannot be held solely accountable for the difficulties Chelsea are facing because he was not responsible for the transfer policy and the decision to build such a young squad.

A host of players also face uncertain futures, with Chelsea needing to raise money to make signings and stay within profit and sustainability rules.

Despite the disruption and chaos of the past two years, sources are insistent that Chelsea remain an attractive proposition to some top coaches who would be prepared to succeed Pochettino if he departs.

Chelsea cannot finish the season with a trophy after losing to Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, having lost in the final of the Carabao Cup to Liverpool.

Pochettino’s team now face an uphill task to qualify for Europe through the league over a tough six-game run-in that starts with difficult games against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Failure to qualify for any European competition will put Pochettino’s job in greater jeopardy ahead of an end-of-season review by co-owners Behdad Eghbali, Jose E Feliciano and Todd Boehly, together with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali (right) has some big decisions to make - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Telegraph Sport understands that there is recognition within the board that keeping Pochettino, no matter what, would give Chelsea some much-needed stability at the end of almost two years of constant change.

But an appetite for change could grow if results drop away over the remaining games of the season amid growing supporter discontent at on and off-field events.

Pochettino signed a two-year contract, which included a club option of a further 12 months, and European qualification was seen by some as a minimum target for his first season in charge.

While Chelsea have not made the kind of progress they had initially hoped for at the start of the season, it has been noted that there have been encouraging signs - including the trips to Wembley in the cup competitions and the club’s improved home form.

His handling of young talents such as Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Malo Gusto has also gone down well, although some of Pochettino’s public comments about the lack of experience within the squad have not always landed as positively.

Pochettino has been praised for his handling of Nicolas Jackson - AFP/Glyn Kirk

Some of Pochettino’s team selections have caused raised eyebrows, although injuries have meant his hand has often been forced.

Pochettino is still yet to win over some Chelsea supporters who hold his Tottenham past against him and he now faces a key spell to convince the club to stick by him.

A number of Chelsea players believe the squad would benefit from Pochettino staying, but are also aware of the possibility of yet another change following the sackings of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

There have been fears that top coaches would be nervous about the prospect of taking on the Chelsea project following the swift sackings of Tuchel and Potter, and could believe another change would make their task even harder.

But sources have dismissed that theory, insisting there are already top coaches who would be prepared to succeed Pochettino and would be excited by the challenge on offer at Chelsea.

Of the team that lost to City at Wembley on Saturday, defenders Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah are expected to leave Chelsea this summer while the future of Conor Gallagher, who is a target of Tottenham, remains uncertain.

The future of Conor Gallagher remains uncertain - AP/Kin Cheung

Offers from Saudi Arabia could be considered for Raheem Sterling, although Chelsea’s top earner has shown no desire to leave, while Marc Cucurella is among the players who could be sold.

Overseas clubs showed an interest in taking Mykhailo Mudryk on loan in January, but Chelsea were unwilling to let the winger go, even temporarily. It remains to be seen whether or not that position could change in light of more disappointing performances, including at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

The return of high-earning goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, following a season on loan at Real Madrid, will present Chelsea with a headache and the club will seek a permanent move for Romelu Lukaku, who has spent the campaign at Roma.

Lukaku has a release clause worth £37 million in his Chelsea contract, while Ian Maatsen, who has impressed on loan at Champions League semi-finalists Borussia Dortmund, has a £35 million release clause in his deal.

As reported by Telegraph Sport, Boehly visited Saudi Arabia earlier this year in anticipation of a busy summer of Chelsea sales.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.