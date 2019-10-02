Mauricio Pochettino not facing the sack as Tottenham say it's business as usual after Bayern Munich thrashing

Pochettino's position as Tottenham coach is now being questioned after his side's humiliating 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich - AFP

Mauricio Pochettino’s job is not under threat as he plots how to revive his humiliated Tottenham Hotspur players after their Champions League thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Tottenham manager Pochettino met with his squad on Wednesday to pick through the wreckage of the club’s worst-ever home defeat.

Bookies responded to the result by slashing the odds on Pochettino being sacked, while speculation raged among fans and pundits over whether or not he will leave Spurs.

But Telegraph Sport has been told it is business as usual at Tottenham and that the result has not changed any opinions of Pochettino from within the club and he will continue to receive the support and backing of chairman Daniel Levy.

Pochettno only signed a five-year contract worth £8.5million-a-year last May, when Levy said: “We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the club enters the next phase in its history.

The expressions say it all as the Tottenham players look dumbfounded during their humbling by Bayern Munich Credit: REX

“Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio.”

Spurs do not feel the need to give Pochettino any vote of confidence or public backing, as they view the current situation far off reaching any sort of crisis point or need for intervention.

Levy is confident Tottenham can still qualify from Group B of the Champions League and that Pochettinco’s side remain more than capable of once again finishing inside the top four of the Premier League.

Pochettino is determined to get Tottenham’s season back on track as quickly as possible, following the Bayern embarrassment and the Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United.

The Argentine was pleased with how his team performed in the first half on Tuesday night and sees the forthcoming run of games as a chance to put things right.

Having beaten Southampton with 10 men last weekend, Spurs travel to Brighton before entertaining Watford after the international break, with the target very much to make it three League wins from three.

They then entertain Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League and a victory would most likely see them move back into second place in Group B, behind Bayern.

Pochettino was on Wednesday expected to make his players watch the horror show that was the final seven minutes against Bayern, when the team collapsed and conceded three goals.

Fingers have been pointed at the Tottenham players whose contracts are running down or wanted to leave last summer, but Toby Alderweireld, who is in the final 12 months of his deal, dismissed questions over the squad’s commitment.

“It is nothing to do with this,” said Alderweireld. “Nothing, nothing. I think sometimes it's a shame that nobody can see the work ethic everybody brings to this club. Everybody's hungry and wants to work hard.

“We know the results are not the best. We're not against the press and, of course, things will be critical. After tonight things will be critical and that's part of top sports, you know, the sport of football. Sometimes you're up there and sometimes you're in the corner where you get slapped. But you have to fight a way out of the corner. And that's the moment we’re in now.”

Inspired by former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry Bayern ran riot at Tottenham Credit: Getty Images

Substitute Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier appeared to exchange words as Spurs fell apart against Bayern, but Alderweirled has called on his team-mates to stick together as they attempt to put things right.

“Of course, it wasn't our best performance,” said Alderwerield. “Don't get me wrong. But we have to stick together now in this, it's not someone to blame. Everybody makes mistakes, but we have to pick ourselves up and try to be to come out as a team.

“We will talk and then we will prepare ourselves the best way possible for Saturday (against Brighton) because that’s the next game and the best way to get us out of the situation is to win the next game and then try to improve and it's not easy.

“I'm not going to lie, this is a big loss, we feel the pain, everyone in the dressing room was just quiet. Everyone feels the pain, so it's not easy, but we have to work hard. And there are highs and lows, and now we are we're down there you know. The only way up is to work.

“You can sit there and keep saying we are unlucky, but no, it's all our responsibility and we work hard. But I think that's not a problem to work hard. Everybody is doing the best they can to perform the best way possible. We just focus on the things we have to do and try to get out of this corner.”