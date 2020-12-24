Mauricio Pochettino nears PSG job after Thomas Tuchel sacked

Mauricio Pochettino is poised to become PSG head coach after the club sacked Thomas Tuchel (AFP via Getty)

Mauricio Pochettino is nearing a long-awaited return to management as Paris Saint-Germain attempt to finalise his appointment as Thomas Tuchel’s successor.

The German was relieved of his duties the night before Christmas Eve after the club’s slow start to the season, which featured four defeats in their first 17 fixtures.

Despite their upturn in form, he was not viewed as the man to carry PSG forward after clashes with the board, some of which played out publicly.

The Independent understands that Leonardo, sporting director of the French behemoths, has been in contact with Pochettino for months to ascertain his interest in and vision for the job.

The Argentine, who represented PSG from 2001 to 2003 has never been shy to state his affection for the club and the city.

Having been out of football for over a year following his sacking from Tottenham in November 2019, Pochettino is invigorated and encouraged by the challenge of giving the Ligue 1 champions a more concrete identity.

PSG see the 48-year-old as the man to lift them beyond just being guaranteed for domestic honours. Despite reaching the Champions League final last season, there has been a feeling that continental success has hinged on the performance of individuals rather than a cohesive, collective strategy.

For Pochettino, the move would represent an opportunity to mesh his sustainable, respected methods with silverware.

He has yet to win a trophy in over a decade of management, but has left a legacy and an impact at Espanyol, Southampton and Spurs.

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Paris Saint-GermainAFP via Getty

Tuchel, the former Borussia Dortmund manager, replaced Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2018. He has his sights set on managing in the Premier League, where both Arsenal and Manchester United appeal to him.

Tuchel won two Ligue 1 titles, completed a domestic treble in 2019/20 and led PSG to their first ever Champions League final, in which they were defeated by Bayern Munich.

