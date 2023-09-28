Pochettino hopes Chelsea's fortunes have turned after ending winless run in Carabao Cup
Mauricio Pochettino hailed the character and personality of his players after watching Chelsea end a three-game winless run by beating Brighton in the Carabao Cup third round.Home supporters witnessed a victory at Stamford Bridge for just the third time since March as Nicolas Jackson’s goal proved the difference between the sides and set up a fourth-round meeting with Blackburn.“Very pleased with the performance again,” Pochettino said at full-time. “[I am] happy for the victory and [it is] important to go through and build our momentum. I hope to build momentum for the future from today."