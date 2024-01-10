Mauricio Pochettino’s future not in doubt with Chelsea in European contention

Mauricio Pochettino looks on grimly as his Chelsea team lose to Middlesbrough - Getty Images/Richard Sellers

Mauricio Pochettino’s position as head coach of Chelsea is not expected to be put in any jeopardy while the club retain a realistic chance of qualifying for Europe.

Chelsea lost 1-0 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Championship club Middlesbrough and head into Saturday’s London derby against Fulham in 10th place in the Premier League.

But Pochettino’s team are only three points behind seventh-placed Brighton and six points short of West Ham United – who are sixth and have suffered an injury crisis – and are still in the FA Cup, which offers a route into the Europa League.

Chelsea started the season with the expectation of qualifying for Europe this season and that remains the case, even though it is not the only criteria Pochettino will ultimately be judged against.

Overturning their first-leg deficit against Middlesbrough and going on to win the Carabao Cup would guarantee Chelsea a place in the Europa Conference League, as well as securing silverware.

While the Conference League – the lowest-ranking of the European competitions – is not a financial incentive, it would at least offer a tangible example of progress from last season’s 12th-placed finish.

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter last season as the club desperately chased unattainable targets, and there is an acceptance that mistakes were made.

Co-controlling owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly spent a fortune last January in the belief they could effectively buy Champions League qualification, but there is already a sense of realism within the club over expectations for this term.

Chelsea are 12 points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and, at the halfway point of the season, it is clear that Pochettino’s team would need a remarkable turnaround in form to make any sort of challenge for Champions League qualification – no matter how much the club may or may not spend this month.

Cole Palmer, Thiago Silva and their Chelsea team-mates had a bad night at the Riverside - Reuters/Lee Smith

While the first-leg defeat by Middlesbrough was a setback, there have been some encouraging signs under Pochettino in recent weeks. Chelsea have only lost once at Stamford Bridge in 10 games prior to Saturday’s visit of Fulham and had won three successive matches for only the second time this season ahead of the loss to Boro.

Pochettino has managed 26 Chelsea games, winning 12 and losing nine, while Potter was in charge of 31 matches, winning 12 and losing 11.

Pochettino’s team are short of a goalscorer and the chronic lack of leadership within his young squad was again highlighted at the Riverside Stadium.

Captain Reece James is recovering from surgery, while vice-captain Ben Chilwell has not played since September because of injury. Conor Gallagher has worn the armband in their absence, but even close allies of the midfielder do not describe him as a natural leader.

James and Gallagher have both been sent off while captaining Chelsea this season, which has provoked questions about the strength of the so-called leadership group available to Pochettino.

Thiago Silva remonstrated with angry Chelsea supporters at the Riverside Stadium, but the 39-year-old, who only speaks limited English, has not worn the armband and 29-year-old Raheem Sterling has not captained Pochettino’s young team this season.

Inexperienced defender Levi Colwill stood in as captain for Chelsea’s defeat by Manchester United ahead of Sterling, who had initially been named as the club’s skipper for the game on the club’s official channels.

