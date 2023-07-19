Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea squad problems laid bare

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to improve his young squad by bringing in new players - Chelsea FC/Darren Walsh

The great Chelsea sell-off of 2023 has been extraordinary in its scale and, now the dust is beginning to settle and the club’s bank balance has been topped up, it is Mauricio Pochettino’s job to fashion a competent team out of what remains.

It is a challenge, evidently, that excites Chelsea’s new head coach. But it must also be a little daunting, at the very least, for him to survey his current squad and digest the extent of the changes over the past 12 months. Pochettino’s task is not to reshape his new team, but effectively to rebuild it entirely.

He must do so with a group of players who are largely young and inexperienced, but also obviously talented. And as Chelsea prepare for their first match of their pre-season tour of the USA, against Wrexham in Chapel Hill, Pochettino must find a way of creating a sense of familiarity between a collection of players who, in many cases, simply do not know each other.

To underline the size of the squad reconstruction that has taken place over the last 12 months at Stamford Bridge, consider this: of the 29 players who have been selected to take part in this pre-season tour, only six were also on the team flight that left London for the US ahead of last year’s tour.

Those six are Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Conor Gallagher. Raheem Sterling would also count if he had not joined the tour late last summer, following his move from Manchester City, and it should also be noted that Reece James is currently absent through illness.

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is one of just six players retained in the squad from last year's pre-season tour - AFP/Adrian Dennis

The list of those who have left the club in the past year is far too long to include in its entirety. But the blunt facts are these: Chelsea have removed so many of their more experienced players, especially in central midfield, and they have replaced them with talents that are largely untested at this level.

Between them, the 29-man group who embarked on last season’s US tour went into that trip with a combined total of 2,576 senior Chelsea appearances. The average age of that squad was 25. This year’s squad, by contrast, boasts a combined total of just 624 senior Chelsea appearances, and has an average age of less than 22.

This overhaul is most clear in midfield, where Chelsea currently look worryingly short. It is no surprise that they are strongly pursuing a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo although, after a bid of £70 million was rejected this week, they do not seem any closer to signing the Ecuadorian than they did a month ago.

Six midfielders have been brought by Pochettino to the US: Enzo Fernandez, Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos, Cesare Casadei and Lewis Hall. Of those six, three are teenagers. Two of them — Santos and Casadei — have never played for the club.

These are the players, along with Caicedo perhaps, who appear to have been tasked with fuelling Chelsea’s new era under Pochettino. Their challenge is to find a way of replicating the impact of Jorginho, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, all of whom have left the club since the turn of the year. It will not be easy.

Speaking on Tuesday in the stifling heat of North Carolina, Pochettino was in a largely buoyant mood ahead of his first match in the dugout for his new club. “So far, so good,” he said.

But there was also a clear message: Chelsea need more players in, especially following the long-term knee injury suffered by centre-back Wesley Fofana. “I want the right profiles to come in and improve the squad,” said Pochettino. “As soon as possible is better than later, but we need to work really hard for the target we have. To arrive today is better than tomorrow but we know it is difficult.”

There is a sense of urgency, then, and that will only become stronger over the coming days and weeks if this crucial part of pre-season does not pan out as hoped. These tours can often set the tone for a whole campaign and Pochettino needs to find a way to make it work with the young players he has, to make them ready to fill the shoes of those who have left and to ensure that all of the club’s sales have not damaged this team too drastically.

