Mauricio Dubon's end-of-decade photo shows Giants dreams came true

Mauricio Dubon ended the 2010s wearing the same hat he wore at its beginning.

Well, it probably wasn't the exact same hat, although you can never be too sure when it comes to professional athletes' superstitions. Technicalities aside, the Giants prospect tweeted pictures Tuesday wore the team's orange-and-black cap as a fan in 2010 and then as a player in 2019.

Start of the decade End of the decade 🤷🏽‍♂️ I guess somethings never change 😏 pic.twitter.com/CveYzBZPPg — Mauricio Dubon (@Mauriciodubon10) December 31, 2019

Dubon moved to Sacramento from Honduras as a 15-year-old in order to pursue his dreams of playing professional baseball, starting to root for the Giants around that time. The Giants acquired Dubon ahead of the trade deadline last July, and the infielder played 28 games at shortstop and second base.

The 24-year-old slashed .279/.312/.442 in 109 plate appearances with the Giants from Aug. 29 onward, soaking up lessons from veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford, a player he grew up watching.

Though he finished the season with the Giants and appears to have the inside track to starting at second base, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Dubon will "have to come to spring training and earn that spot."

"We're going to continue to challenge him," Zaidi said in October, "and as we did this year and as I imagine we'll do a lot next year, we're going to create competition at these spots and guys are going to have to earn their roles and their playing time. He's no different, but I'm really excited about the job he did this year."

Dubon will get a look in the outfield this spring, too, as Zaidi sets out to build a more versatile Giants roster. If Dubon carves to improve and carve out a significant role next season, he'll have a strong chance of wearing a Giants hat well into the next decade, too.

