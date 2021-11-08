Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his winners for Week 9
NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his winners for Week 9. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
The Carolina Panthers' Haason Reddick was not mincing words about what he thought was "a dirty play" by New England Patriots QB Mac Jones.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Aaron Rodgers' own Instagram account shows an entitled player who didn't care about NFL's rules. It's time for him to face some consequences.
"I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it's something the league addresses."
From being pushed around in a decisive defeat to hearing the home crowd cheer for the Broncos, Cowboys players were jolted by Sunday's loss.
For teams that might have interest in Beckham, his stance behind the scenes is clear: the wideout wants to clear waivers and ultimately go to free agency and choose his next destination.
The good news, if there is any, for the Packers arising from the positive COVID test generated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is that, for 90 days after his positive test, the previously secretly unvaccinated quarterback won’t have to be tested. That’s one of the aspects of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols about which the delicate [more]
Kyle Shanahan was caught off guard by how poorly the 49ers played on Sunday.
How far will Michigan State fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Purdue?
'It was important that I give the reins to him,' Myles Garrett said as he ceded his pregame talk to Mayfield to deliver an important message
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is out for the third straight week. He'll miss Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern.
The Patriots lost running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to injuries against the Panthers on Sunday. Here's the latest on their statuses.
This was one of the stranger blocked punts you'll ever see.
This would be a wild offseason for the Giants.
Several NFL analysts, including Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Johnson, criticized Aaron Rodgers on pregame shows for his "selfish" actions.
Pete Davidson portrayed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live." On Friday, Rodgers said during an interview that the "woke mob" was after him over his COVID-19 vaccination claims.
The Packers' only chance at winning much this season – or next – is with Rodgers as their starter. No matter what he does, what he says or what vaccine he doesn’t get, the team has no other option but to try to placate him.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks: Week 10. After a few bad performances and a couple of big upsets, the November post-season and playoff picture gets even more interesting.