Maurice Jones-Drew recaps Day 3 of NFL Africa Camp in 2022
NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew recaps Day 3 of NFL Africa Camp in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew recaps Day 3 of NFL Africa Camp in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
If the Angels are looking for manager after the season, they should consider former center fielder Darin Erstad for a lot of reasons.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died Wednesday, and his family was already trying to quell the rumors about what happened to the 26-year-old.
In a Twitter post this morning, Smith claimed "we all know why" he hasn't had more run as a starter in this league.
Mike Tomlin explains what happened on that fateful play
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie, is set to continue his family's football legacy after committing to the University of Texas.
The Steelers have a big chunk of dead cap for this season.
Last week, we pointed out that a negotiated resolution of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s discipline was possible, but not likely. The problem was that Watson, as of last week, was determined to clear his name. With Watson settling 20 of the 24 cases pending against him, that possibly will lay the foundation for a settlement [more]
Three Gators are no longer with the team after Billy Napier informed them of his decision.
The suspension might even be indefinite, meaning it would last at least one year.
In a surprise twist, Goodell was not the biggest villain in the room for once.
Why 5-star quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, decided to commit to Texas Longhorns football and Coach Steve Sarkisian.
At Thursday’s U.S. championships, the popular sprinter—banned from last summer’s Tokyo Olympics—didn’t get out of the first round.
Arch Manning's commitment to Texas is a boost to the Longhorns but his success isn't guaranteed when you look at the last 20 top QB recruits.
Chicago White Sox power hitter Frank Thomas reveals the real reason the White Sox traded Sammy Sosa to the Chicago Cubs 30 years ago.
Bob Myers saw a talented asset in Toledo guard Ryan Rollins still available in the second round, and the Warriors made a significant move to get their guy.
Two-time Grand Slam singles finalist Andrea Jaeger said she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career.
It was a tough day for the Baltimore Ravens and their fans.
With Alvin Kamara facing a potential suspension, the Saints could turn to the trade market. One outlet believes Kenyan Drake should be the target, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
The news that Arch Manning, the third generation quarterback of the Manning Family, will play his college football at Texas has Edgerrin James thinking about another Manning-James pairing. James, who played on the Colts for seven years with Arch’s uncle Peyton Manning, thinks his son Eden James will eventually play with Arch. Eden James will [more]
Even one of the greatest shooters in NBA history struggles with the theme park basketball game.