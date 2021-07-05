Maurice Jones-Drew ranks Colts’ Jonathan Taylor at No. 11

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ranked as the 11th-best running back in the NFL by Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL.com

“Indy proved to be a perfect landing spot for Taylor as he took the league by storm down the stretch last season. He’ll be the reason the Colts produce a steady, consistent rushing attack — something that will no doubt benefit quarterback Carson Wentz. I’m putting the Colts in the playoffs right now, all thanks to what Taylor brings to Frank Reich’s offense.”

Taylor is coming off of an impressive campaign as a rookie in which he led all rookies in rushing yards and was tied for the lead among rookies in rushing touchdowns.

Even with Marlon Mack returning on a one-year deal, Taylor has the lead role in the backfield. He’s a lock for a minimum of 250 carries while Mack and Nyheim Hines will spell the second-year back out of Wisconsin.

Taylor will be looking to put together a full campaign in 2021. He was fine for the first half of his rookie season, but his second half is what turned him into a star. If he can put together a full campaign, Taylor will certainly jump a tier or two when it comes to running back rankings.