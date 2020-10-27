Maurice Jones-Drew jokingly offers his services to banged-up 49ers

MJD jokingly offers his services for 49ers' injured RB group originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With less than a week to go before facing the rival Seattle Seahawks in a huge divisional game, the 49ers have more running backs on or ticketed for injured reserve than they do on the active roster. That could soon change depending on if Tevin Coleman is ready to be activated after missing the past five weeks with a knee sprain, but if not, San Francisco could be in need of reinforcements.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has never needed a big-name back to establish a potent rushing attack, as evidenced by Raheem Mostert, who will remain on IR for at least another two weeks. But in a pinch, it couldn't hurt, right?

If the 49ers need to find another running back, how about a former second-round pick who has 79 career touchdowns? It just so happens that there's one available ...

Tell Kyle I still got a little left in the tank lol https://t.co/1IVtE54eNS — Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) October 26, 2020

Maurice Jones-Drew officially retired in 2015, but the former UCLA standout and Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders running back apparently wants Shanahan to know he’s ready to be called upon if needed. Considering all of the injuries the 49ers have had at the position, a little levity is a nice change of pace.

Ironically, the 49ers might not be the most running back-needy team in their matchup with the Seahawks, as Seattle currently is severely banged up, too. In fact, the Seahawks could be without their top three backs on Sunday.

That would be good news for the 49ers -- and maybe for Jones-Drew, too. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Monday mentioned some "creative thoughts" for their plan at running back against San Francisco, and it wouldn't get any more creative than pulling someone out of retirement.

