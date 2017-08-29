Maurice Jones-Drew: Jared Goff will eventually win 10 to 11 games a year
NFL Highlights•
NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew calls into the "Rich Eisen Show" and talks about the potential of Rams QB Jared Goff and his future outlook with the team.
DONALD: He's so stupid he doesn't know the difference between a Pardon and Clemency, nor the fact - per the SCOTUS - that acceptance of a Pardon is an implicit admission of Guilt. The who thing stinks (not to mention he insisted that it was Obama who nailed Arpaio, when in fact it was under his own Administration.
373