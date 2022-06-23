Maurice Jones-Drew details the NFL's touchdown in Africa
NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew reports from the NFL's event in Accra, Ghana. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
One more 2022 first-round pick is getting under contract. Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange will sign his four-year rookie deal on Wednesday, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM. Strange was the 29th overall selection of this year’s draft out of Chattanooga. While there, he was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection for his play at left [more]
Zach Ertz participated last offseason but neither he, Maxx Williams nor rookie Trey McBride are slated as confirmed attendees for the summit.
Gronkowski's hanging up his cleats. Next stop, Canton.
Kenny Pickett is the only 2022 first-round draft pick without a contract.
The practice of veteran NFL players forcing rookies to pay for dinners that cost tens of thousands of dollars has once again been in the news lately, with Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson expressing shock when told that he’ll have to spend $75,000 on a dinner for veteran teammates. One former NFL player is calling [more]
Former NFL defensive lineman Tony Siragusa has died, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced. Siragusa was 55. “The Goose, Tony Siragusa has passed away at 55. I’m heart broken as is all of Colts Nation,” Irsay wrote on Twitter. Siragusa entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 1990, signing with the Colts. By his [more]
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took to Instagram shortly after the NFL star announced his retirement for the second time. The couple have been dating since 2015.
The more we learn about the split between the Seattle Seahawks and former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, the uglier it gets.
Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction to the news that the Patriots are bringing back their classic red throwback uniforms.
As explained last week, Commissioner Roger Goodell’s decision to testify before the House Oversight Committee potentially will open a Pandora’s Box of potential questions. Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) threw that box open on Wednesday, pivoting from a history of workplace misconduct in Washington to the six-figure fine imposed recently by Commanders coach Ron Rivera on [more]
Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who was part of one of the most celebrated defenses in NFL history with the Baltimore Ravens, died Wednesday. Siragusa’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death. Siragusa, known as “Goose,” played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens.
Jamie Erdahl is leaving CBS Sports to take Kay Adams' spot on Good Morning Football
Here were the toughest cuts from our latest Bears 53-man roster prediction, which include some veterans and undrafted rookies.
Rory McIlroy has accused Brooks Koepka of being “duplicitous” for joining the Saudi rebel circuit as the PGA Tour announced a radical revamp to stop the exodus, with commissioner Jay Monahan calling the LIV Series “an irrational threat”.
Nancy Leonard: "It was a disaster. I thought, 'We just ruined the franchise.' We could have had a wonderful gold coin in the palm of our hands."
Shady with some interesting Joe Burrow and Kenny Pickett comments.
Ohio State gets another blue-chip receiver for the third-straight day! #GoBucks
You probably know which team is on top, but where do things line up from there? #B1G
Siragusa won a Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens and served as a popular Fox NFL sideline reporter after his retirement.
NFL Network predicts the outcome of every 2022 Raiders game