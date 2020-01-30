What Maurice Jones-Drew admires about 49ers' dominant rushing offense

It's easy to see why Maurice Jones-Drew would enjoy the 2019 49ers offense.

Though he grew up a Raiders fan, the three-time Pro Bowl running back can't help but admire San Francisco's run-heavy attack. The 49ers ran the ball a whopping 89 times in their first two games this postseason, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt after steamrolling the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

Jones-Drew, who once ran the ball 343 times in a single season, loves the approach.

"To see the way they run the ball, that's how it should be all the time," the NFL Media analyst told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelli Johnson at Super Bowl Radio Row on Wednesday. "That's how it's always supposed to be. So (49ers coach) Kyle Shanahan and his staff have done a great job of really finding ways to create huge lanes, and getting their best blocker on [the other team's] worst defender and they've been taking advantage of it."

Only the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens ran the ball more times during the regular season (596) than the 49ers (498), and three San Francisco running backs -- Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida -- rushed the ball at least 120 times. No offense scored more touchdowns on the ground (23) than the 49ers', either.

But the 49ers didn't roll over all their opponents en route to a 13-3 regular-season record, the NFC West crown and the conference's top seed. The Arizona Cardinals held the 49ers to just 34 rushing yards in Week 11, and San Francisco averaged 54 fewer rushing yards per game (117) in the second half of the regular season than the first (171.1).

In Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, the 49ers will line up against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that held dominant Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to a nice just 69 yards in the AFC Championship Game. If they're going to hold the 49ers in check at Hard Rock Stadium, Jones-Drew said discipline across the defense is key.

"You have to have your eyes where they're supposed to be," Jones-Drew said. "There's so many shifts and motions, you have to line up and be where you're supposed to be and do your job. ... It can be stopped. But you have to be really fundamentally sound to do it."

