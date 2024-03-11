Maurice Hurst re-signs with Browns

The Browns are holding onto defensive tackle Maurice Hurst.

Hurst posted that he’ll be back with the Browns on X and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is a one-year deal for the former Michigan Wolverine. Hurst is set to make up to $3.2 million.

Hurst joined the Browns as a free agent last March and appeared in 13 games. He had 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in those contests.

The Browns also reached an agreement on a new contract with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith on Monday, but linebacker Anthony Walker and defensive back Mike Ford are set to move on after reaching agreements with other teams.