Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is back.

The team activated him off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He landed on the list Oct. 6.

Hurst had 13 tackles and a half-sack while playing 107 defensive snaps the first four weeks.

Hurst, 25, joined the Raiders as a fifth-round choice in 2018. He played 13 games with 10 starts during his rookie season.

In 2019, Hurst played all 16 games with four starts.

He has 62 tackles, eight sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Maurice Hurst off reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk