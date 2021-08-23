Maurice Hurst, Mychal Kendricks injuries to force 49ers decisions

Hurst, Kendricks injuries to force 49ers to make decisions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers lost two veteran defensive players for at least a month apiece Sunday.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and linebacker Mychal Kendricks sustained injuries early in Sunday's game that will force the 49ers to make some difficult decisions about their futures with the club this season.

Hurst sustained a high ankle sprain on the fourth play of the 49ers’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hurst was lunging for quarterback Easton Stick and landed underneath teammate D.J. Jones, who also was in pursuit. A high-ankle sprain generally keeps a player out from four to six weeks.

Kendricks, whom the 49ers signed on Aug. 16, sustained a hyperextended big toe (commonly known as turf toe) on his first special-teams play of Sunday’s game. He is expected to miss at least a month of action, too.

The injuries will be a discussion point for general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan as the 49ers contemplate their next set of roster moves.

“Any time you have an ankle and a toe, you’re looking at, at least a month, so that’s something we definitely have to discuss today,” Shanahan said on Monday. “How it plays out for the final roster spot, what we have to do to get to the next week or so. We’ll have a decision by tomorrow.”

The 49ers face roster reductions from 85 to 80 players by Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Hurst and Kendricks were in strong competition to earn roster spots with the club for the regular season. Both players came to the 49ers on one-year contracts.

Hurst played his first three seasons with the Raiders. The 49ers signed him April 23 after the Raiders released him in the offseason. Kendricks has started 91 of the 104 career games in which he appeared over his nine NFL seasons. He was a free agent after appearing in one game with Washington last season.

In other injury-related news, veteran guard Senio Kelemete sustained a back injury Sunday and is listed as day-to-day. Cornerback Alexander Myres was evaluated for a head injury Sunday night but it was determined he did not sustain a concussion, Shanahan said.

