Maurice Hurst, Mychal Kendricks injuries concern 49ers in win

49ers concerned after injuries to Hurst, Kendricks in win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INGLEWOOD -- The next-to-last preseason game produced some bad luck for defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and linebacker Mychal Kendricks, two 49ers veterans in competition for roster spots.

Hurst sustained an ankle injury on his fourth play in the 49ers’ game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he did not know if the injury was a high-ankle sprain.

“So for him not to be able to return, I’m sure it wasn’t very good,” Shanahan said. “We’ll see.”

Kendricks, who was recently signed to add veteran depth to the linebacker group, exited the game with a toe injury after participating in just one special teams play.

“So the fact he wasn’t able to go, has us a little worried,” Shanahan said.

Both players will be evaluated on Monday.

Guard Senio Kelemete sustained a back injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and also will receive more evaluation.

Cornerback Alexander Myres was diagnosed with a concussion and is now in the NFL’s return-to-play protocol.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast